Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Experts: Recent food industry consolidation is a taste of things to come (access required)

Experts: Recent food industry consolidation is a taste of things to come (access required)

By: Claude Solnik October 4, 2017 0

Amazon has sent shock waves through the food industry by acquiring Whole Foods. Uber has launched to-go orders through Uber Eats. And the Boise-based grocer Albertsons Companies on Sept. 21 announced it has acquired Plated, a New York-based meal kit delivery service that will start selling its meal kits in some of the private grocer's 2,300 ...

About Claude Solnik

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo