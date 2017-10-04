Quantcast
First new retail building in a decade set for Bown Crossing (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 4, 2017 0

Westmark Credit Union will open a branch on Boise’s southeast side, and the last empty retail lot at the Marketplace at Bown Crossing will be the site of a breakfast and lunch establishment called Toast Bistro. Both projects involve Idaho Falls-based Westmark and broker Jeffrey Hall at Northwest Commercial Advisors in Meridian. Westmark had owned the .54-acre ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

