Joan Agee is the chief nursing officer at St. Luke’s new Nampa hospital

Dr. Joan Agee has been named chief nursing officer for the St. Luke’s hospital in Nampa that will open this autumn.

Agee most recently served as vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Agee has a doctor of nursing practice degree in healthcare leadership from Gonzaga University, a master’s degree in nursing administration from Idaho State University, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Alaska. Agee serves as a board member for the Idaho Alliance of Nurse Leaders, is the Idaho state advocacy captain for the National COPD Foundation, and is a member of the American Nurses Association and the American College of Healthcare Executives.