Kelly Anderson named director of commercial banking for Zions Bank’s western Idaho region

By: IBR Staff October 4, 2017 0

kelly-anderson-2017-copyKelly Anderson has been named director of commercial banking for Zions Bank’s western Idaho region, based in Boise. Anderson joined Zions Bank in 1994 as manager of the Delta, Utah financial center.

Anderson has served as the chairman of the Idaho Economic Advisory Council and on the Idaho Banker’s Association, the Idaho Technology Council and the Mini-Cassia Commerce Authority.

Anderson has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Brigham Young University and attended Pacific Coast Banking School.

