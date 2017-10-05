Christina Aldazabal, Bronwyn Leslie, and Chelsey Ripley join Quest Groups

Christina Aldazabal joined Quest Groups on July 24 as a member of the compan’s Boise-based New York tech team. Aldazabal holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational sciences from University of Idaho.

Bronwyn Leslie joined Quest Groups on July 10 as a member of the company’s Boise-based Texas tech team. Leslie is a graduate of Boise State University and holds a bachelor’s degree in video journalism and mass communications.

Chelsey Ripley joined Quest Groups on Aug. 23 as a member of the New York product and marketing team. Ripley has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science, International Relations from Boise State University.