Christina Aldazabal, Bronwyn Leslie, and Chelsey Ripley join Quest Groups

Christina Aldazabal, Bronwyn Leslie, and Chelsey Ripley join Quest Groups

By: IBR Staff October 5, 2017 0

christina-aldazabal-2017-copyChristina Aldazabal joined Quest Groups on July 24 as a member of the compan’s Boise-based New York tech team. Aldazabal holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational sciences from University of Idaho.bronwyn-leslie-2017-copy

Bronwyn Leslie joined Quest Groups on July 10 as a member of the company’s Boise-based Texas tech team. Leslie is a graduate of Boise State University and holds a bachelor’s degree in video journalism and mass communications.

 

 

 

 

chelsey-ripley-2017-copyChelsey Ripley joined Quest Groups on Aug. 23 as a member of the New York product and marketing team. Ripley has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science, International Relations from Boise State University.

