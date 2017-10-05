Quantcast
Liza Rodriguez and Gregory Trapp to lead Treasure Valley Hospitalist group

Liza Rodriguez and Gregory Trapp to lead Treasure Valley Hospitalist group

By: IBR Staff October 5, 2017 0

Gregory Trapp

Liza Rodriguez

Liza Rodriguez

Dr. Liza Rodriguez and Dr. Gregory Trapp will be co-medical directors of the St. Luke’s Treasure Valley Hospitalist group.

Rodriguez joined St. Luke’s in 2011. She earned her medical degree at Inst. Technologico De Santo Domingo and did her residency at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Trapp  joined St. Luke’s in 2015 as a hospitalist and will continue to work in this capacity part-time in addition to his new role. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Wheaton College in Illinois and his doctor of medicine degree from the University Of Illinois College Of Medicine. He is a member of Society of Hospital Medicine, AOA, and AMA.

