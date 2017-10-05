Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



As Houston grew, few developers gave much thought to potential flood damage when they tackled projects. Parking was a bigger consideration than where water from storms like Hurricane Harvey would go. “Continually paving over parts of the city invites flooding,” said L. Rudolph Barton, professor emeritus of architecture at Portland State University. “In essence, Houston doesn’t ...