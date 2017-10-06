Adams Publishing acquiring Pioneer News media division

Family-owned Adams Publishing Group is acquiring the media division assets of the Pioneer News Group Co. in a deal that includes 22 daily and weekly newspapers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Utah.

Terms of the sale that’s expected to close Nov. 1 were not disclosed. Minneapolis-based Adams Publishing says the acquisition also includes a newspaper and commercial printing facility, various shoppers and websites.

The Seattle-based Pioneer News Group is a media business owned by members of the Scripps family. Pioneer Newspapers was formed by James G. Scripps in 1986 and includes the Idaho Press-Tribune in Nampa and the Messenger Index in Emmett.

Adams Publishing Group owns and operates 100 community newspapers in 11 states. The Adams family also owns radio stations, outdoor advertising companies, a wine distribution business, label printing companies and a large interest in Camping World Holdings.