Boise Regional Realtors elect 2018 leaders

Boise Regional Realtors has announced its newly elected officers and directors with terms beginning January 1.

Becky Enrico-Crum will join the BRR board as a director. Enrico-Crum has 20 years of realtor experience. She is a graduate of National Association of Realtors Real Estate Institute and a lifetime member of the BRR’s Circle of Excellence/Top Producer and BRR’s Honor Society.

BRR’s new national director is Gail Hartnett. Hartnett will serve with the continuing national director, Carey Farmer. Hartnett has been a licensed realtor since 1992, and was honored in 1998 as BRR’s Realtor of the Year. She served as president of her local association in 1999, and has been a member of the Women’s Council of Realtors since 1995. She was elected to the national leadership team in 2003 and served as the 2006 national president of the Women’s Council of Realtors. She is the leader of the Gail Hartnett Team at Keller Williams Realty Boise.

The 2018 vice president is Michelle Bailey. Bailey has served as a realtor since 2006. In 2016, she partnered with the Ben Kinney Team and now leads a team of realtors in Idaho.

Bob Van Allen is BRR’s new treasurer. Van Allen is a graduate of Northwest Nazarene University and started at Coldwell Banker in 2003. In 2013, he became chief operating officer of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group, and later the chief executive officer. He has been a member of the BRR’s Circle of Excellence since 2004 and is a member of the board of directors for both the BRR and the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.

Krista Deacon will servek as director of the Idaho Realtors board. Deacon has been a licensed realtor since 2006 and is the designated broker of Silvercreek Realty Group in Meridian. She is past president of the BRR Foundation, and is also a member of the BRR Board of Directors, the 2017 Idaho Realtors Leadership Academy, a RPAC Major Investor and a member of the President’s Circle.