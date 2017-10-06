Quantcast
Roundup 10.6.17 (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 6, 2017 0

Hough & Co. leased 3,609 square feet at Logger Creek Plaza, 345 E. Bobwhite Court, Suite 200, in Boise. Gregg Davis of Keller Williams Realty represented the tenant and Jamie Anderson and Dave Cadwell of Colliers International represented the landlord. Strive Counseling Inc. leased 891 square feet at First Street Marketplace, 1214-1224 First St. S., Suite ...

