Stephanie Witt honored with 2017 Dr. James B. Weatherby Award

The Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association honored Prof. Stephanie Witt of Boise State University with the 2017 Dr. James B. Weatherby Award at the association’s annual Institute in Boise on Sept. 21. The association gives the Dr. James B. Weatherby Award annually to exemplary individuals who have served city clerks, treasurers and finance officers.

Witt is a professor in the School of Public Service and director of the Masters of Public Administration program at Boise State. She received her bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from Washington State University. She began her career at Boise State in 1989 as a political science professor, led the Political Science Department for four years, and served as director of the Public Policy Center at Boise State for five years.

Witt managed the Mountain West Municipal Clerks and Treasurers Institute for several years and is a frequent presenter at the Association of Idaho Cities Annual Conference and other local government association meetings in Idaho.