Cindy Lunte awarded 2017 Special Services to Libraries award

October 9, 2017

Cindy Lunte, IdahoPTV's education specialist (center) was awarded the Idaho Library Association's 2017 Special Services to Libraries award by Stacy Shaw (left) and Tamra Hawley-House (right) from the Idaho Commission for Libraries. Photo courtesy of Idaho Public Television.

Cindy Lunte, IdahoPTV’s education specialist, was awarded the Idaho Library Association’s 2017 Special Services to Libraries award at the awards banquet on Oct. 5 at the Boise Riverside Hotel. The ILA commended Lunte for her outreach to rural libraries.

