Is there hope for independent physicians? (access required)

By: Jim Trounson October 9, 2017 0

It’s not easy being a physician in today’s environment.  I especially feel sorry for Idaho doctors in private practice. They are demoralized by superfluous regulations, the cost and hassle of electronic medical records, the threat of litigation, and pressure to solve the healthcare supply / demand imbalance by seeing more patients. Then they see their ...

About Jim Trounson

