Junior Achievement of Idaho holds Spirit of Achievement Awards

Junior Achievement of Idaho honored business leaders, volunteers, and educators at the Spirit of Achievement Awards at JUMP in Boise on Sept. 26.

Awards included the Silver and Bronze President’s Volunteer Service Awards. The Silver Award is given to organizations that have performed 500 hours of service to their community within a year. The Bronze Award is presented to organizations that have completed more than 200 volunteer service hours or individuals that have completed 100 service hours within a year.

AT&T received the Chairman’s Circle Award, Bronze Level Partner Award and the Silver President’s Volunteer Service Award.