Boise Brewing received a bronze medal Oct. 7 at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival competition in Denver.

Presented by the Brewers Association, GABF is the largest commercial beer competition in the world. The top three winners in the competition’s 98 beer-style categories were announced Oct. 7 at the Great American Beer Festival awards ceremony.

Boise Brewing was recognized in the Imperial Red Ale beer-style category for its Jagged Shard ale.