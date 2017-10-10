Cascade to add bike, tennis, basketball, skateboard features to public pool

Cascade’s public pool and fitness center celebrated its first anniversary in September.

Now Tom Greco wants to add a skateboard park, a BMX track, a basketball court with curbing for transformation to a winter ice skating rink, and two tennis courts to the 4-acre property next to Kelly’s Whitewater Park.

“I want to provide more recreation opportunities,” Greco said. “I don’t want to make it a Disneyland either.”

None of these are part of any of the planning of the Southern Valley County Recreation District, where Greco is district manager.

Greco’s vision so far is amenities written on individual sticky notes stuck onto a sheet of paper. The paper is on his office glass window facing inward, not outward. He has not widely announced this vision yet.

“I want to make sure we vet this with the people,” Greco said. “I want to build a case that we have to provide more for families and more for kids.”

Once he takes his idea to the district board in the coming months, he estimates it will take about a year to move forward. Greco estimates a cost of $350,000 to $375,000, including green space between each of the facilities.

The $2.3 million Cascade Aquatic and Recreation Center instantly became a community magnet when it opened in September 2016. Greco said the center has 339 members in a city of just under 1,000 residents and each week sees 250 to 300 people use the center.

“I love the aquatic center,” Cascade City Council member Rachel Huckaby said. ”It’s a great thing for the city. I think anything that gets the people of Cascade out and active is a wonderful asset for the city.”

The 25-yard outdoor pool has six lanes with racing blocks. The water is heated from a geothermal well that Boise Cascade built in 1985 while the property was part of a lumber mill.

The pool is used year-round, thanks to a canvas dome that is installed at the end of September. Greco said it’s the biggest public pool in Valley County, with most users living in Cascade, Donnelly or Smiths Ferry.

“This was designed primarily for fitness,” Greco said. “It wasn’t designed for recreation.”

The adjoining indoor recreation center has treadmills, weight machines, and rowers with fitness classes offered from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Greco has also made a presentation to the Cascade City Council for the recreation district to take over operations of the city-owned Cascade Sports Park, which has two softball fields and a football field.

“I think I can do a better job to bring groups in here,” Greco said. “It’s an asset that is not been used well. Groups are coming up here and saying, ‘Can we rent your field?’ No one is going down there (Boise) and saying ‘come on up.’”

Greco envisions going as far out as Twin Falls to recruit sports tournaments to Cascade.

Huckaby welcomes Greco’s overtures.

“The city itself does not have the manpower to run a program to do that,” Huckaby said. “I would be all in favor of the rec district operating the sports park, absolutely.”

Greco hopes to have an agreement in place with the city by January or February.

The Southern Valley County Recreation District was established in 1999 for the express purpose of building a year-round indoor swimming pool. A portion of the property tax paid by property owners in the district goes to the district.