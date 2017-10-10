Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Room tax collections, hotel room rates hit record highs in Boise (access required)

Room tax collections, hotel room rates hit record highs in Boise (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 10, 2017 0

Record hotel room occupancy and room rates are driving the Greater Boise Auditorium District’s lodging room tax collections to a record high for the fifth year in a row, statistics show. GBAD expects to collect $6.95 million in room taxes by the time its fiscal year ends at the end of November, Executive Director Pat Rice ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo