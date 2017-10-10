Quantcast
Three subdivisions are sprouting in Blackfoot (access required)

Three subdivisions are sprouting in Blackfoot (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 10, 2017 0

The eastern Idaho city of Blackfoot is seeing its first housing subdivisions move forward since about 2003, city officials said. Three subdivisions with a combined 139 homes have been submitted, said Kurt Hibbert, Blackfoot’s planning and zoning administrator. “Two are ready to start moving dirt,” said Hibbert, also the city’s economic development director. Blackfoot has a population of ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

