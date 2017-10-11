Decades-old Hyde Park business to close

Certified Rug & Furniture Cleaners, a business that has occupied a central storefront space in Boise’s Hyde Park neighborhood space for 67 years, is closing.

Owner Jerry Dunne has emptied out the 4,200-square-foot space that he owns on the neighborhood’s central thoroughfare, 13th Street, and is working with commercial real estate broker Colliers International to find a tenant or buyer.

“Over the past four to five years, I have had so many offers,” Dunne said of the space, which extends half a block back and includes two storefronts. He said many of the people who have inquired about his property over the years have been investors.

“I have no idea what is going in here,” he said.

Dunne’s father and business partner started the business on the site of a company called Troy Laundry that had occupied the space since the late 1800s, Dunne said. Dunne had an artist paint a timeline of company milestones on a front window, in part, he said, to let

longtime customers know that Certified was closing. He said he’s now serving the grandchildren of customers his father served in the 1950s.

“We have actually been busier in the last two and a half years than we have ever been,” he said.

Dunne said that while the building is now inactive, the company’s mobile carpet and upholstery services will continue for a few more weeks, and that side of the business might be purchased by an employee.