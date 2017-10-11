Quantcast
Idaho Independent Bank donates to Boys and Girls Club of Nampa

By: IBR Staff October 11, 2017 0

Melissa Gentry of the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa accepts donation from Sean Edwards of Idaho Independent Bank. Photo courtesy of Alex Suffa.

Every month, Idaho Independent Bank randomly selects an employee to choose a nonprofit to donate to on behalf of the bank. The employee selected in October was Sean Edwards, a commercial loan officer at the Nampa branch of IIB. Edwards chose to donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa.

