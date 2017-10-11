Idaho Independent Bank donates to Boys and Girls Club of Nampa
By: IBR Staff
October 11, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Melissa Gentry of the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa accepts a donation from Sean Edwards of Idaho Independent Bank. Photo courtesy of Alex Suffa.
Every month, Idaho Independent Bank randomly selects an employee to choose a nonprofit to donate to on behalf of the bank. The employee selected in October was Sean Edwards, a commercial loan officer at the Nampa branch of IIB. Edwards chose to donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa.