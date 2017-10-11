Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu October 11, 2017 0

LongHorn Steakhouse expects to open its first Pacific Northwest restaurant in early 2018 in the Franklin Town Plaza in Boise at Franklin Road and Milwaukee Street, at the Interstate 84 onramp. LongHorn started construction June 19 on the 5,593-square-foot structure that will seat more than 200. LongHorn is building on the site that had a Chili’s ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

