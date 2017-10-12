Quantcast
Margaret Espinola, Matt Lancaster, and Shane Larsen join D. L. Evans Bank

By: IBR Staff October 12, 2017 0

Margaret Espinola has been appointed vice president commercial loan officer at the Meridian branch of D. L. Evans Bank. Espinola has 22 years of banking experience and is involved with the Meridian Chamber of Commerce.

Matt Lancaster joined D. L. Evans Bank as a mortgage loan officer at the Twin Falls Financial Center. Lancaster has a background in finance and a history of community involvement in several Magic Valley organizations.

Shane Larsen joined D. L. Evans Bank as a mortgage loan officer at the Eagle branch. Larsen has five years of experience in finance and holds a bachelor’s degree in business finance from Brigham Young University.

