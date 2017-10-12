Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / St. Luke’s charts expansion in McCall (access required)

St. Luke’s charts expansion in McCall (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 12, 2017 0

St. Luke’s Health System will build a new hospital in McCall, nearly doubling the size of the existing hospital. Technically, the work is being described as a remodel and expansion of the existing 47,000-square-foot building, which was built in 1956.  The $35 million upgrade will double the number of operating rooms and emergency rooms, according to ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo