Alejandra Viviana González, Bob Hails, Norma Valdivia join University of Idaho

Alejandra Viviana González has joined the University of Idaho Office of Multicultural Affairs as program coordinator. González holds a bachelor’s in political science and Latin American studies from the University of Idaho.

Bob Hails has joined the University of Idaho’s Division of Strategic Enrollment Management as director for distance and extended education initiatives. Hails holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in communication from Ohio University.

Norma Valdivia has joined the University of Idaho Office of Equity and Diversity and the Office of Tribal Relations as management assistant. Valdivia holds a bachelor’s degree in international studies and Spanish from the University of Idaho.