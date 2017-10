Colliers International held its 14th Annual outlook conference on Oct. 11 at the Boise Centre East.

The conference featured presentations from Anjee Solanki, national director at Colliers International, and Ronda Conger, vice president at CBH Homes, as well as a panel of real estate experts: Clay Anderson, Jamie Anderson, Brook Blakeslee, Lew Manglos, Mike Peña, John Starr, and Jake Tucker. The presenters and panelists discussed the real estate market in Idaho and the nation.