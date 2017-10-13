Quantcast
Junior Achievement of Idaho announces Treasure Valley Regional Board members

By: IBR Staff October 13, 2017 0

Junior Achievement of Idaho has announced new board members for the Treasure Valley Regional Board, with terms through 2020.

Bernadette Reisbeck

Bernadette Reisbeck

Bernadette Reisbeck is a branch manager with Icon Credit Union in Boise and co-chair on the fundraising committee for the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County. She is a graduate of Chapman University.

Lisa Rice

Lisa Rice

Lisa Rice is vice president and treasury management officer at Sunwest Bank. Rice is a graduate of Leadership Boise and has 16 years of banking experience with 10 in treasury management.

Tammie Mack

Tammie Mack

Tammi Mack is a personal banker and mortgage loan officer at Washington Federal in Nampa. She helps fundraise for FCCLA, Team80, Kiwanians, and The Women’s Council of Realtors.

Kristin Shaffer

Kristin Shaffer

Kristin Shaffer has served a variety of roles for 17 years at Oppenheimer Companies Inc. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Siena College and a master’s degree in accountancy from San Diego State University. Her nonprofit service experience includes Big Brothers Big Sisters, Idaho Business for Education, Idaho Women’s Foundation, and the Interfaith Sanctuary.

 

