Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Roundup 10.13.17 (access required)

Roundup 10.13.17 (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 13, 2017 0

Amore Nails leased 3,898 square feet at 935 E. Parkcenter Blvd. in Boise. Hoyt Michener of Michener Investments represented the tenant and Blake Haggett with Avest Commercial represented the landlord. SwellFox Inc. leased 624 square feet at the Broadbent Building, 825 and 827 W. Idaho St., Suite 3A, in Boise. Scott Feighner and Mike Christensen of ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo