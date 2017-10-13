Troy Johnson promoted to site medical manager for the Treasure Valley Hospitalist group

Dr. Troy Johnson has accepted the role of Meridian site medical manager for the St. Luke’s Treasure Valley Hospitalist group.

Johnson joined St. Luke’s in 2012 as a hospitalist. He holds a bachelor’s degree in health promotion and education from the University of Utah, and a medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine residency at the Virginia Tech/Carilion School of Medicine and Research Institute. Johnson is a member of the American College of Physicians and the Society of Hospital Medicine.