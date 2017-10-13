Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Troy Johnson promoted to site medical manager for the Treasure Valley Hospitalist group

Troy Johnson promoted to site medical manager for the Treasure Valley Hospitalist group

By: IBR Staff October 13, 2017 0

Troy Johnson. Internal Medicine.Dr. Troy Johnson has accepted the role of Meridian site medical manager for the St. Luke’s Treasure Valley Hospitalist group.

Johnson joined St. Luke’s in 2012 as a hospitalist. He holds a bachelor’s degree in health promotion and education from the University of Utah, and a medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine residency at the Virginia Tech/Carilion School of Medicine and Research Institute. Johnson is a member of the American College of Physicians and the Society of Hospital Medicine.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo