Aimee Moran joins Boise State Public Radio as development director

Aimee Moran has been hired as the new development director for Boise State Public Radio, starting Oct. 23. Moran has 15 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising and development in Idaho. She will lead major donor efforts at the organization and manage the station's membership team.

For the past five years, Moran served as development director for the Idaho Conservation League. For two years prior to that, she served in the same capacity at Advocates for the West. Previously, Moran held roles at Special Olympics and the League of Conservation Voters.