Cobblestone Inn stakes out second Idaho location in Victor (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 16, 2017 0

Neenah, Wisc.-based Cobblestone Hotels started construction Oct. 6 on its second Idaho hotel in Victor, near the Wyoming state line, while awaiting a late November opening at its first hotel in the state in Soda Springs. The same Soda Springs franchise ownership group headed by Mick McCullough is behind both hotels in eastern Idaho. Cobblestone is in ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

