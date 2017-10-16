Quantcast
Dr. Timothy Leavell receives Lifetime Achievement award

By: IBR Staff October 16, 2017 0

Dr. Timothy Leavell accepts the Lifetime Achievement award at the Commitment to Community luncheon on Oct. 6. Photo courtesy of Community Partnerships of Idaho.

Dr. Timothy Leavell received the Lifetime Achievement award at the Commitment to Community luncheon on Oct. 6 at the Idaho Partnerships Conference on Human Services in Boise. The Lifetime Achievement award recognizes an individual at or nearing the end of a career for their contribution to enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities.

Leavell has provided service and advocacy for individuals with disabilities over the last 28 years. Leavell played an integral role in developing programs at St. Luke’s for children’s mental health care coordination, and a parent advisory group to better inform families about the services he and his colleagues provide.

