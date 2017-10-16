Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / Griselda Camacho honored for her work with the disability community

Griselda Camacho honored for her work with the disability community

By: IBR Staff October 16, 2017 0

Griselda Camacho accepts the Plays Well with Others award at the Commitment to Community luncheon on Oct. 6. Photo courtesy of Community Partnerships of Idaho.

Griselda Camacho accepts the Plays Well with Others award at the Commitment to Community luncheon on Oct. 6. Photo courtesy of Community Partnerships of Idaho.

Griselda Camacho received the Plays Well with Others award at the Commitment to Community luncheon Oct. 6 during the Idaho Partnerships Conference on Human Services. The Plays Well with Others award recognizes a candidate who has shown leadership by bringing together community partners to enhance the lives of those with disabilities.

Camacho collaborated with parents, a local church, the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities, and Idaho Parents Unlimited to create the first Spanish Developmental Disability Conference.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo