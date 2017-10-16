Griselda Camacho honored for her work with the disability community

Griselda Camacho received the Plays Well with Others award at the Commitment to Community luncheon Oct. 6 during the Idaho Partnerships Conference on Human Services. The Plays Well with Others award recognizes a candidate who has shown leadership by bringing together community partners to enhance the lives of those with disabilities.

Camacho collaborated with parents, a local church, the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities, and Idaho Parents Unlimited to create the first Spanish Developmental Disability Conference.