Home / News / Treasure Valley home prices ease, barely; market is tight as ever (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 16, 2017 0

Treasure Valley median home prices retreated from August to September as they typically do, but prices still remain near record highs. Ada County backed away from its $278,000 August record high median home price to $274,700 in September. That was still 9.9 percent higher than the high median in September 2016, according to statistics released by ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

