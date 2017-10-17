Quantcast
Bogus Basin is unveiling new attractions as ski season nears

By: Teya Vitu October 17, 2017 0

Locals who haven’t made the drive to Bogus Basin since last ski season will find a number of improvements in and around the Simplot Lodge area. Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area has built a 12,000-square- foot heated plaza area just outside Simplot Lodge with seating for 200 and a Double R Ranch BBQ & Smokehouse kiosk. ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

