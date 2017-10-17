Quantcast
Ketchum awaits Argyros Performing Arts Center (access required)

Ketchum awaits Argyros Performing Arts Center (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 17, 2017

By fall 2018, Ketchum expects to have a 25,000-square-foot Argyros Performing Arts Center with two theaters, a café and a 2,000-square-foot outdoor plaza. The center, built by Ketchum nonprofit Sun Valley Performing Arts, will be located on the site of the arts organization’s former nexStage facility, which was recently demolished after serving the organization for 17 ...

Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment.

