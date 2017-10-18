Boise Regional Realtors members volunteer at Habitat for Humanity
October 18, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Michele Wilson of Eagle Home Mortgage, Scott Taylor of Silvercreek Realty Group, Ruthie New of Silvercreek Realty Group, Christina Anderson of Keller Williams Realty Boise, and Becky Enrico-Crum of Andy Enrico & Company volunteer at a Habitat for Humanity building site. Photo courtesy of Boise Regional Realtors.
Five Boise Regional Realtors members spent Oct. 5 working on a home at a Habitat for Humanity build site.