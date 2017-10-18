Boise Young Professionals donate to Idaho Humane Society’s Pet Food Pantry

Boise Young Professionals have collected 5,000 cans of cat and dog food and $1,250 in cash this year to benefit the Idaho Humane Society’s Pet Food Pantry. The program provides pet food for pet foster families, Meals on Wheels deliveries for home-bound senior citizens, and others facing economic hardship.

Albertsons and Purina contributed the goal-reaching 5,000 cans. BYP collected donations online and through matching events with the Idaho Steelheads, Payette Brewing Kegs 4 Kause, Susan G. Komen, and other BYP member-driven efforts.