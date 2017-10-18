Quantcast
Home / Good Works / Boise Young Professionals donate to Idaho Humane Society’s Pet Food Pantry

Boise Young Professionals donate to Idaho Humane Society’s Pet Food Pantry

By: IBR Staff October 18, 2017 0

Idaho Humane Society Pet Food Pantry Staff and Volunteers. Photo by Anita Brengle.

Idaho Humane Society Pet Food Pantry staff and volunteers. Photo by Anita Brengle.

Boise Young Professionals have collected 5,000 cans of cat and dog food and $1,250 in cash this year to benefit the Idaho Humane Society’s Pet Food Pantry. The program provides pet food for pet foster families, Meals on Wheels deliveries for home-bound senior citizens, and others facing economic hardship.

Albertsons and Purina contributed the goal-reaching 5,000 cans. BYP collected donations online and through matching events with the Idaho Steelheads, Payette Brewing Kegs 4 Kause, Susan G. Komen, and other BYP member-driven efforts.

