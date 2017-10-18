Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Could a link to a social media friend lead to legal trouble? (access required)

Could a link to a social media friend lead to legal trouble? (access required)

By: Rich Meneghello October 18, 2017 0

Social media profiles have become an ingrained part of most of our lives. At one time they were a novelty that seemed to mostly serve the purposes of remembering Aunt Betty’s birthday or sharing the latest video of cat hijinks; now they provide a valuable professional function. Many people now use social media sites to ...

About Rich Meneghello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo