General public can visit new Mormon temple in Meridian (access required)

General public can visit new Mormon temple in Meridian (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 18, 2017 0

Some 200,000 to 300,000 people are expected to tour the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Meridian starting Oct. 21 and continuing each day except Sundays until Nov. 11, church officials said. The open house period will be the only time non-Mormons can enter the temple before it is dedicated Nov. 19, ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

