Ken Rider is the new director of marketing for Brundage Mountain Resort

Ken Rider has joined Brundage Mountain Resort as director of marketing, with an effective starting date in November. Rider has 20 years of ski industry marketing experience and has served as director of marketing at Tamarack Resort and Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming.

He replaces Sales and Marketing Director Jared Montague, who is leaving the ski industry to pursue a career in the financial planning industry.