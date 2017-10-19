Dr. Vic Kadyan named VP post-acute care medical director at St. Luke’s

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff October 19, 2017 0

Vic KadyanDr. Vic Kadyan was appointed to the role of VP post-acute care medical director at St. Luke’s Health System, effective Nov. 1. In his new role, Dr. Kadyan will help organize the division that oversees inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, therapy services, home health, hospice, case management, social work and lifestyle medicine.

Dr. Kadyan earned a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers College, completed medical school at New Jersey Medical School, and did his residency training in physical medicine and rehabilitation at The Ohio State University. He has practiced in Boise since 2004, and served in leadership positions at St. Luke’s rehabilitation hospital and with St. Luke’s Health Partners.

