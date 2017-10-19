Quantcast
Urban planning experts advocate for smaller, smarter development (access required)

By: Kent Hohlfeld October 19, 2017 0

Growing cities don’t have to become seas of gleaming skyscrapers, according to Ed McMahon, the Urban Land Institute’s senior resident fellow for sustainable development. He delivered that message last week at the White Stag Block in Portland, Oregon as one of the speakers for an event that focused on housing density and affordability. McMahon has consulted ...

