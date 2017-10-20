Chris Anton to head staff of Endowment Fund Investment Board

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff October 20, 2017 0

chris-antonChris Anton has been appointed manager of investments at the Endowment Fund Investment Board  effective Oct. 30.

Anton will serve as the chief executive of the agency, responsible for investment management oversight and overall administration.

Anton most recently served as chief investment officer and chief operating officer of the Boise State University Foundation.  Prior to that, he served as a portfolio manager for ClearRock Capital, vice president of finance and administration for the College of Idaho, and as chief financial Officer for MCMS Inc., a global electronics manufacturer. He has a BA from the University of Idaho and MBA from Columbia Business School.

 

