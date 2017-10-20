Discrimination lawsuit filed against University of Idaho

A woman who graduated from the University of Idaho’s law school in Moscow has filed a sexual discrimination lawsuit contending the school failed to take adequate measures after she was sexually assaulted by another student.

The lawsuit filed the week of Oct 9 in federal court contends that the school violated federal law by allowing her to be subjected to discrimination that prevented her from participating fully in the education program.

The lawsuit contends that school officials told her that if she didn’t want to face the male student in class she should sit in the back, listen to the lectures at home, or move to the school’s campus in Boise.

University spokeswoman Jodi Walker told The Lewiston Tribune that the school doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount in damages.