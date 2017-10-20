Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Home ownership rates dwindling amid millenials’ debt burdens (access required)

Home ownership rates dwindling amid millenials’ debt burdens (access required)

By: Taylor Reynolds October 20, 2017 0

The American Dream is the opportunity for individuals to prosper and succeed through hard work. Many consider home ownership to be a critical aspect of the American Dream. Home ownership is important for many reasons. Homes tend to create safer neighborhoods and stabilize communities. Schools are built around strong communities which encourage and provide education to ...

About Taylor Reynolds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo