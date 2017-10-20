Quantcast
Ortho clinic confirmed for Boise's West End (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 20, 2017 0

St. Luke’s Health System for the first time Oct. 20 acknowledged plans to build a 230,520-square-foot orthopedic facility at 27th Street and Fairview Avenue . St. Luke’s plans to consolidate three orthopedic surgery centers in Boise and Meridian and other orthopedic services into the four-story facility that will also house sports medicine, according to a St. ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

