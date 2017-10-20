Quantcast
Retreat at Silvercloud adds townhomes on State Street (access required)

Retreat at Silvercloud adds townhomes on State Street (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 20, 2017 0

Fifty-six townhomes are joining the existing 180-unit Retreat at Silvercloud apartments at State Street and Bogart Lane in Boise. Construction got a late start last year, and a harsh winter slowed progress at the beginning. The two-story townhomes in 11 four- and six-plex buildings are opening in phases. The first 12 townhomes are occupied, with the remainder ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

