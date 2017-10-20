Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Roundup 10.20.17 (access required)

Roundup 10.20.17 (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 20, 2017 0

Zito Idaho leased 693 square feet at 1993 E. Eighth St. N., Suite 120, in Mountain Home. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood, and Mike Peña of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. NexTitle leased 2,154 square feet at 16130 N. Merchant Way in Nampa. Matt Mahoney of Lee & Associates Idaho represented the tenant and Bryant Jones, Mike ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo