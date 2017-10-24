Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Bitcoin and Blockchain 101 for lawyers (access required)

Bitcoin and Blockchain 101 for lawyers (access required)

By: Nicole Black October 24, 2017 0

Earlier this month, the Nebraska Ethics and Advisory Committee handed down Opinion 17-03, concluding that it was ethical for lawyers to accept Bitcoin as payment for legal services. It was the first opinion to address this issue and most certainly won’t be the last. No doubt you’ve been hearing more and more about Bitcoin and Blockchain ...

About Nicole Black

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo