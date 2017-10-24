Scott Johnson appointed chief deputy for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office

Scott Johnson has been appointed chief deputy for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson has been with the ACSO since 1987, following a four-year stint in the U.S. Army. Johnson has done a variety of jobs within the agency over the last 30 years, including 16 years as a member of the Ada Metro SWAT team, patrol lieutenant, and captain of the jail and court services bureaus. Johnson served as acting sheriff in early 2017 when Sheriff Steve Bartlett attended the FBI National Academy.

Johnson is a graduate of the Northwestern Center for Public Safety’s School of Police Staff and Command and the FBI National Academy